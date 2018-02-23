Thief steals 3 laptops from Office Depot in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police officers are looking for a thief who was captured on surveillance video stealing three laptops from an Office Depot store.

The theft happened just before 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Office Depot at 3900 Oakwood Blvd.

Police said the man took the laptops off a shelf and tucked them under his arm.

He then left through the front entrance of the store and got into a white Honda Accord.

The combined retail value of the three laptops is $2,650.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

