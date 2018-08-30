Thieves drive SUV through chain-link fence to steal Porsche from Hollywood dealership

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for two thieves who used a white SUV to drive through the chain-link fence of an auto dealership and steal a Porsche.

The theft was reported Aug. 12 at Drive On Autos at 5090 S. State Road 7.

Surveillance video shows the thieves driving a white SUV through the fence and stealing a black, 2014 Porsche Panamera, along with several other vehicle keys.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

