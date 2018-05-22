Thieves smash their way inside T-Mobile store in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A group of thieves used a pickup truck to smash their way inside a T-Mobile store in Hollywood over the weekend.

The burglary was reported about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the T-Mobile store at 4907 Sheridan St.

Hollywood police said two men drove the white truck, possibly a Ford F-250, into the front glass of the business.

Authorities said it took the thieves about a minute to steal about $5,000 worth of merchandise that was on display, including two Apple watches, JBL speakers, and several iPhones and Samsung phones.

Police said the truck used in the burglary had a partial tag of #JCE.

Two T-Mobile stores were also targeted this month by burglars in northeast Miami-Dade and in Hialeah Gardens.

Anyone with information about the most recent burglary is asked to call detectives at 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.