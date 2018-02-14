Thieving romantic helps himself to some Valentine's Day goodies from Guilty Pleasures

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A thieving romantic apparently wanted to get his special someone something sexy for Valentine's Day, only he didn't want to pay for all of it.

The manager of Guilty Pleasures in Hollywood told Local 10 News that a man was caught on surveillance video Tuesday stealing from the adult toy store.

Byron Love said the man told a store sales associate that he was looking for a Valentine's Day gift for his girlfriend -- something from the fetish department.

Surveillance video shows the larcenous lover stealing some guilty pleasures, first helping himself to a silk rope tie-up kit.

"He hid the box and then he stuck the item, which is uncensored, in his pocket," Love said.

The man continued shopping and brought his beauty's bounty to the checkout counter, where he paid for some of the items.

"So (the clerk) offered to gift wrap them and, in the time that she spent gift wrapping for him, he managed to take another item," Love said.

A special bauble caught the man's eye -- a ring for the tongue that packs an added jolt of excitement.

"He shows her a couple of other items that he's kind of looking at with his left hand, and with his right hand he is pulling it out of the packaging and puts it in his pocket," Love said.

It wasn't until after the crooked Casanova left the store that employees realized they had been played.

"It's just sad and weird," Byron said. "Like, why would you need to steal something like that for a loved one?"

As for the thief's sweetheart, Guilty Pleasures has a special valentine just for her.

"I think you should probably find a new guy," Love said.

