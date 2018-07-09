Topping-off ceremony held for Hard Rock's new guitar tower in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Monday marked a significant milestone in the expansion project for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

The final beam of the project was put into place Monday morning.

Tribe leaders joined local officials and construction workers in counting down the momentous occasion.

The 450-foot project now heads into another phase, and the tribe expects the new guitar-shaped tower to open this time next year.

Once completed, the guitar tower will double the size of the Hard Rock with over 3,200 slot machines and an 18,000-square-foot poker room.

The project is part of a $1.5 billion expansion by the Seminole Tribe.

A good part of the celebration Monday centered on the construction workers who are making this possible.

According to the tribe, the guitar hotel project is creating 2,000 construction jobs and another 2,000 permanent ones, most in the hospitality business.

The final pour of concrete was done last week. There are seven stories in all with nearly 200 rooms and, of course, a pool. The original design of the place began in 2006.

