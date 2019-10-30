Tourist accused of gambling while child left in car released from jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man who was arrested after police said he and his girlfriend left her daughter in a car while they gambled in a casino was released from jail Tuesday night.

Carlos Enrique Herrera Pluas, 32, told Local 10 News that he had no clue about his girlfriend's little girl.

Police said that Pluas and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Sintia Pinargote, left her 7-year-old daughter in the car while they gambled at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino late Sunday.

Both were arrested on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

The girl was found alone in their vehicle.

Police said they came to South Florida on vacation from Ecuador.

Pinargote claimed she only left her daughter in the car for a short time while picking up her boyfriend, but police said surveillance video from the casino told a different story.

The child is currently in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.