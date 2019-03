HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A truck struck a highway overpass Tuesday, sending large chunks of concrete onto Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood, authorities said.

No one was hurt, but the crash along Hollywood Boulevard caused traffic delays as several northbound Turnpike lanes were blocked by debris.

Sky 10 was over the scene around 1 p.m. as crews worked to clear the rubble from the highway.

