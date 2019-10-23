Uber driver faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting teen passenger

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An Uber driver who accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl now faces a charge of culpable negligence inflicting harm.

Hollywood police said Tuesday that Adrian Harper was issued a written notice to appear in court.

Bailey Braun said she and her boyfriend were at his home in Pembroke Pines on Sunday when they hailed an Uber ride to take them to Aventura. Along the way, the driver had to pick up two more passengers.

Police said Harper, who had a concealed weapons permit, was trying to secure the gun on his seat in a holster when it discharged.

"We just hear, like, a big pop," Braun told Local 10 News.

Police initially said the shooting was an accident and the driver wouldn't face any charges.

However, Officer Christian Lata said Tuesday "a thorough investigation" revealed that Harper was "negligent with his firearm."

Uber said in a statement that Harper is no longer driving for Uber. Company policy prohibits driver from carrying firearms while using the app.

Attempts to contact Harper for comment have been unsuccessful.

