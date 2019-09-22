Vehicle slams into Bravo Supermarket in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A car slammed into a supermarket in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

The car was seen almost completely inside a Bravo Supermarket.

It's located at 3025 Johnson St., just west of an I-95 overpass.

According to Hollywood police, there were no major injures as a result of the crash but one person was taken to the hospital suffering from arm pain.

Police has yet to reveal any information as to what caused the car to go into the building.

