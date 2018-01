HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman is dead and a man is injured after being struck by a car Saturday, Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel said.

The collision happened happened at Sheridan Street and Federal Highway.

Officials said a man and woman in their early 20s were struck by the car.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to Memorial Regional, officials said. He is in critical condition.

No other details were given.

