Woman helps rescue baby from burning home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A good Samaritan helped save a baby from a smoke-filled home Thursday morning in Hollywood.

The fire started about 8 a.m. at a home near Fillmore Street and Northwest 60th Way.

Gayle Fogge was at a nearby church when she noticed smoke coming from the home and ran over to help.

"The lady came running out," Fogge said. "She wasn't even dressed. It looked like she was sleeping."

Gayle said the woman told her there was a baby inside, so she went in and got the baby out.

"It was so black in there, I couldn't see in front of me," Fogge said. "The flames were in the back of the house. I went through the front."

Sandy Payas said her mother, her sister and her 1-year-old niece were in the home at the time. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The home was destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

