Woman ransacks man's apartment, stealing jewelry, cash, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a woman they said went with a man to his apartment last week only to rob him of cash and jewelry.

The incident was reported Nov. 19 at a high-rise apartment building at 3725 Ocean Drive.

According to police, the woman was captured on surveillance video entering the building with the victim while carrying just a black handbag.

She was seen later leaving the building alone, carrying a larger blue shopping bag filled with items.

The victim told detectives he believes he might have involuntarily consumed a substance which rendered him unconscious, allowing the woman to ransack his home.

Local 10's Janine Stanwood spoke to the victim by phone Tuesday. He told her he met the woman at the bar at Kiki on the River, went to Scarlett's with her for another drink and then went back to his home.

He said they opened a bottle of champagne and he believes she slipped something inside his drink.

He later woke up around 9 a.m. to find that she had left with a substantial amount of jewelry and cash.

Hollywood police said they believe the woman might have targeted other victims, who are reluctant to come forward.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

