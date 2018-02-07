Woman sold 21 bags of fentanyl to undercover officers, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Plantation woman was arrested last week after she sold about $400 worth of fentanyl to undercover officers, Hollywood police said.

Ayesha Henry, 29, is facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.

Police said officers found 21 bags of fentanyl weighing 6.2 grams in Henry's car. A bag of crack cocaine was also recovered, police said.

Hollywood police said Henry had been mixing large quantities of heroin with fentanyl.

A potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin. The drug is often used by dealers to increase the potency of the heroin they sell.

Public health authorities say fentanyl-laced heroin is major cause of fatal overdoses, which have been steadily increasing in recent years.

In 2016, 580 people died of drug overdoses in Broward County, according to the medical examiner's office.

“Our goal is to prevent these drugs from being distributed, harming our community, and causing the rampant opioid overdoses we have seen in Broward County,” said Chris O’Brien, Hollywood's interim chief of police.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.