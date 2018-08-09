Jacksonville Beach police officer shot outside Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach police officer was shot late Wednesday outside a Waffle House restaurant, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Beach police department said the officer was shot twice around 10 p.m. Paramedics transported the officer to a local hospital, but the officer's condition was not disclosed.

Local TV station WJXT reported that the suspect was also wounded and the officer is expected to survive.

"We are praying for our brothers and sisters at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. One officer has been shot. If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for their officer too," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

