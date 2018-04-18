K9 officer tracks submerged crook through Florida swamp

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man learned the hard way that when it comes to tracking criminals, you can't beat the nose of a good K9 officer.

Pasco County deputies spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed Tuesday and began pursuit. The driver, Paul Daniel Smith, nearly struck deputies on the side of the road, and then fled by foot into a nearby swamp after exiting his vehicle.

It's there that K9 officer Knox took over.

Along with two other human officers, Knox tracked Smith through the densely wooded area and found him trying to hide by almost completely submerging his body.

It took a few minutes to extract Smith from the mud, but he was eventually freed and charged with flee to elude, aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.