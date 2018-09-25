2 arrested following 2-year investigation into thefts, illegal sales of tires, rims in Kendall area

Mark Brooks (left) and Jean Madrigal have been arrested in connection with a two-year investgation into the thefts and illegal sale of tires and rims in the Kendall area.

KENDALL, Fla. - Two men have been arrested following a two-year investigation into the thefts and illegal sale of tires and rims in the Kendall area, Miami-Dade police announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, during the investigation, Mark Brooks, 46, of Miramar, was identified as one of the people responsible for several of the thefts.

Investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department Hammocks and Kendall districts arrested him Friday.

That same evening, one the theft victims found his stolen rims for sale on the internet and contacted police, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Police said undercover detectives orchestrated a plan to meet with the person selling the tires and rims.

That person was identified as Jean Perre Madrigal, 37, of Pinecrest.

According to authorities, detectives were able to identify the rims during the meeting as the ones stolen from the victim's vehicle.

Madrigal was arrested. Authorities said it was later revealed that he was in possession of more stolen rims and tires, which he kept inside his garage.

Police said investigators interviewed Madrigal, who told them Brooks sold him the stolen rims and tires.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by the suspects or has any additional information about the investigation is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



