KENDALL, Fla. - Two people drove themselves to South Miami Hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were shot in Kendall, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened in the Villas of Dadeland at 7530 SW 82nd St.

Police said one victim was shot in the head, and the other was shot in the neck.

No other details were immediately released.

