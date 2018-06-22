20-year-old man faces charges in connection with southwest Miami-Dade carjacking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said a woman was on the way to work at about 5 a.m. when she stopped her white, 2010 Lexus ES 350 at a red light near the intersection of Quail Roost Drive and the Turnpike Access Road.

According to an arrest report, Isaac Rosier, of West Palm Beach, pulled up to the traffic light in a dark-colored sedan, approached the woman's car and ordered her out at gunpoint.

The woman told police that Rosier snatched her cellphone from her lap and pulled her out of the car before she had time to respond.

She said he then fled south on the Turnpike in her car, followed by the driver of the sedan.

A few hours later, police said they received an anonymous call about a Lexus that looked like it might have been involved in a crash at Southwest 103rd Terrace and Southwest 123rd Avenue.

Authorities said officers found an armed man, later identified as Rosier, sitting in the car. Officers swarmed the car and took the suspect into custody.

A records check revealed the car had been stolen during a carjacking, authorities said.

Authorities said Rosier was not cooperating with police.

Records show that Rosier has a prior arrest history in Palm Beach County. He was arrested there in February on charges of drug possession and providing a false name to law enforcement officials. He was also charged as an adult in 2016 when he was 17 in another carjacking that happened outside of a Walmart in West Palm Beach.

Rosier now faces charges of armed burglary, armed carjacking, grand theft and obstruction by a disguised person.

Police said they are still searching for the second person involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

