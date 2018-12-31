25-year-old man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve bank robbery

KENDALL, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a bank robbery that occurred on Christmas Eve in Miami-Dade County's Kendall area.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Luis Ernesto Garcia Vazquez, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday.

Marshall said Garcia Vazquez robbed the Ocean Bank branch at 14651 SW 56th St. on Dec. 24.

Authorities said Garcia Vazquez was armed.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

Garcia Vazquez is expected to make his first appearance in federal court this week.



