3 juveniles escape from Miami Youth Academy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three juveniles escaped from the Miami Youth Academy on Sunday evening, Miami-Dade police said.

Staff at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice-operated detention center called police about 6 p.m. to report that three teenage boys were missing from the facility.

"They broke out a window and they escaped the facility," Detective Angel Rodriguez said, adding that the window was in a classroom.

Several residents of the apartment complexes in the area reported seeing the teens.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said one of the escapees, Jason Posey, 15, was apprehended, but Jonathan Jacobo, 14, and Greggory Ruiz, 16, are still at large.

Zabaleta said the teens "are known to be violent."

"The department is investigating the incident and contracted provider staff's adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions," Florida Department of Juvenile Justice spokeswoman Molly Best said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the escapees is asked to call 911.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.