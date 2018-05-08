3 men arrested for posing as football players while panhandling for money in Kendall, police say

KENDALL, Fla. - Three men were arrested last week for panhandling for money in Kendall while posing as flag football players, authorities announced Tuesday.

Clifton Bostic Jr., Isiah Davis and Pernell Taylor were arrested Friday afternoon by Miami-Dade police officers with the Kendall District's Neighborhood Resource Unit.

Authorities said the Kendall District has received numerous complaints about people panhandling and blocking the roadway, as well as being aggressive toward drivers.

Anyone who witnesses similar activity in the area is asked to call the police department’s nonemergency line at 305-4-POLICE, or to email Neighborhood Resource Unit Sgt. John Bermudez at jjbermudez@mdpd.com.

