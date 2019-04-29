Driver injured when car crashes into tree in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - A driver was injured Monday morning when he crashed his car into a tree in Kendall.

The crash was reported shortly before noon in the area of Southwest 104th Street and 117th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the entire driver's side door appeared to have been removed from the vehicle.

The driver's friend, Julian Bolorx, told Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan that he was following his friend to his house when the victim side-swiped another car, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

"I saw him, like, pass me very fast and then he touched the right and then swerved right into the tree," Bolorx said.

Bolorx said he ran out of his car and knocked on the window, but his friend was unconscious.

"I tried to tap him and I tried to open the door, but he wasn't responding," Bolorx said. "And I kept trying to open the door and there was a fire as soon as he crashed. People came and they tried to put out the fire."

Bolorx said he and other witnesses called 911 after they were unsuccessful in getting his friend out of the car.

The driver was eventually extricated from the car and airlifted to a hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.







Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.