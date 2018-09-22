2 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving fuel truck in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - Two people were killed and eight others were hurt after a fuel truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday along Florida's Turnpike in Kendall, authorities said.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a car was merging onto a northbound on-ramp near Southwest 88th Street around 8:30 p.m. when it collided with several other vehicles, including a fuel truck. The impact of the collision sent some of the cars into the southbound lanes, Camacho said.

Officials dispatched a hazardous materials team to contain fuel leaking from the Tropic Oil Co. truck. Authorities shut down the turnpike in both directions for several hours. By 9 a.m. Saturday, all lanes had reopened.

Paramedics pronounced two people, who were not identified, dead at the scene. The six people were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Two others were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

