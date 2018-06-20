Public to weigh in on Kendall Parkway debate

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on a proposal to extend the Dolphin Expressway into Kendall.

The new Kendall Parkway would stretch 14 miles, connecting from the Dolphin Expressway to the north and extending south to Southwest 136th Street.

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials said the new highway would help alleviate congestion on Florida's Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway while reducing the commute for Kendall residents.

However, some residents are opposed to having a highway near their homes, while environmentalists are concerned about building outside the urban development boundary and the impact it will have on the Everglades.

MAP: See proposed map of Kendall Parkway

Commissioners are deciding whether to amend the county's comprehensive master plan to allow for the construction of the Kendall Parkway. If the proposal gets enough votes, it would next have to go to Tallahassee for state approval.

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials said tolls on the highway would pay for the $600 million project.

A public hearing on the Kendall Parkway is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

