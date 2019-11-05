Driver killed in crash that shuts down stretch of Kendall Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash has closed a stretch of the westbound lanes of Kendall Drive.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Southwest 142nd Avenue.

A second vehicle involved in the crash plowed through a hedge and came to a rest in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

All westbound lanes of Kendall Drive were closed between Southwest 142nd and Southwest 147th avenues during the crash investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

