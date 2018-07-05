Driver of ATV killed in collision with SUV in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and two other people were critically injured in a late-night collision involving an all-terrain vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 112th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said a 2005 Lexus sport utility vehicle collided with the ATV while turning onto Southwest 112th Street.

The 22-year-old ATV driver was pronounced dead at Kendall Regional Medical Center. A 23-year-old passenger and the driver of the SUV were also taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Colome said the collision remains under investigation.

