MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Friday morning after being struck by a car in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said the girl was struck on Southwest 57th Street near Southwest 112th Avenue.

Police said the girl was conscious when she was placed in an ambulance and taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene.

