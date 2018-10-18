Lego set to open new store at Dadeland Mall

MIAMI - Lego fans in deep South Florida, rejoice. A brand new Lego store will soon be opening in your own backyard.

Lego is currently building its newest store at the Dadeland Mall in Kendall. Along with Sawgrass Mills and Aventura Mall, it's the brand's third location to open in South Florida.

The only other Lego location in the Sunshine State can be found at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

The new store is expected to open on Dec. 14, just in time to make sure the Lego-lovers in your life will have all their dreams fulfilled during the holidays.

