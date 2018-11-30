Man posing as police officer tries to lure women at Kendall mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a man pretending to be a police officer tried to lure two women at a Kendall mall.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Palms at Town & Country.

Zabaleta said the man, who was driving an unmarked black car, turned on red and blue lights to catch the attention of two women.

He motioned for them to come toward him, but when they asked to see his identification, he drove away.

Zabaleta said the man was wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

