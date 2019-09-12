National Alliance on Mentall Illness activist: My schizophrenic son needs treatment, not prison

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Before his mentally ill son was accused of wounding three police officers in Miami-Dade County, Shawn Khosravi had asked state legislators and local leaders to improve access to mental health treatment to reduce the gun violence associated with mental illness

Khosravi is an activist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Miami-Dade County, an organization that wants authorities to focus policies and programs on early identification and intervention to prevent gun violence.

Khosravi's 32-year-old son, Aramis Khosravi, was diagnosed with schizophrenia about 15 years ago. On Tuesday night, he picked up a weapon and started shooting. When police officers arrived at the home in Kendall, detectives said he shot at them.

​​​​​​​"It is puzzling how he got access to firearms after everything we could legally do," Shawn Khosravi told reporters during a news conference on Thursday.

Aramis Khosravi faces 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The distraught father wore a green mental illness awareness ribbon and bracelet during the news conference saying Aramis Khosravi, who suffers from a combination of hallucinations and delusions, needs psychiatric treatment and not prison time.

"I love him very much," he said, adding that his son is a "highly" intelligent college graduate who is kind, caring and loving.

NAMI has lobbied for establishing strong safeguards to protect the privacy of mental health patients whose names are included in federal and state gun reporting databases. Shawn Khosravi said his son's case is one of many around the country.

"I urge Trump and DeSantis and all elected leaders to please pay closer attention to the crisis of guns and mental illness in our communities," the father said.

