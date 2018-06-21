Police take down suspect found sitting in Lexus stolen during carjacking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have apprehended a man who was driving a car reported stolen during an armed carjacking earlier in the day.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said two gunmen pulled a woman out of her 2010 Lexus ES 350 about 5 a.m. on Quail Roost Drive and drove away with the car.

A few hours later, Zabaleta said, police received a call about a Lexus that looked like it might have been involved in a crash at Southwest 103rd Terrace and Southwest 123rd Avenue. Officers found an armed man sitting in the car.

Officers swarmed the car and took the suspect into custody.

A records check revealed that the car had been stolen during a carjacking.

Zabaleta said the suspect was not cooperating with police.

