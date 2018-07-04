Rabies alert extended for Kendall area after second raccoon infected

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A second raccoon in Kendall has tested positive for rabies, prompting health officials to extend a rabies alert in the area.

The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday that the rabies alert for the Kendall area will be extended for another 60 days.

A rabies alert was first issued in May.

The alert includes the following areas:

Southwest 152nd Street to the north

Southwest 187th Street to the south

Southwest 117th Avenue to the east

Southwest 137th Avenue to the west

The raccoon is the second to test positive for rabies in Miami-Dade County this year.

Health officials said they are working with the county to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the rabid raccoon.

