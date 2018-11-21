Rabies alert in Kendall reactivated after new raccoon tests positive

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Just days after a rabies alert in the Kendall area was lifted, it has been reactivated after another raccoon tested positive for the disease.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced the alert has been extended for 60 days and is scheduled to end on Jan. 19.

The alert includes the area within the following bounds:

South of Southwest 152nd Street

North of Southwest 187th Street

West of Southwest 117th Avenue

East of Southwest 137th Avenue

Health officials warned residents to secure their garbage cans and not to feed wild animals. Residents should also keep their pets under close watch to prevent contact with wild animals.

