Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools after gunshots heard near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a police officer heard shots fired at nearby Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.

Both entrances to the park were closed.

Police tape was surrounding nearby Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center.

Miami-Dade police said an officer heard gunshots at the park.

Police established a perimeter in the area.

"I was told there was a lockdown and all the streets are closed off, so there's no getting in," Isabel Simon, who teaches at the school, said.

Terra Environmental Research Institute was also on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

