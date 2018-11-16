Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools after gunshots heard near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a police officer heard shots fired at nearby Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Both entrances to the park were closed.
Police tape was surrounding nearby Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center.
Miami-Dade police said an officer heard gunshots at the park.
Police established a perimeter in the area.
"I was told there was a lockdown and all the streets are closed off, so there's no getting in," Isabel Simon, who teaches at the school, said.
Terra Environmental Research Institute was also on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.
No injuries have been reported.
