Fifth-grader finds gun in elementary school bathroom

KENDALL, Fla. - A student found a gun inside a bathroom at a Miami-Dade County elementary school after a security guard left it unattended, officials said Friday.

Saili Hernandez, principal of Somerset Academy Bay School in Kendall, said the school has terminated its contract with the security company that employed the guard.

Hernandez said the fifth-grade student acted responsibly and alerted staff members after spotting the weapon. Hernandez said the weapon was immediately removed and the security guard was asked to leave the school.

"While it is extremely upsetting that this occurred, we are confident that it is an isolated incident, and we will do everything possible to ensure nothing like this happens again," she said in a letter to parents.

