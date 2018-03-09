Teen told teacher about bullies a day before she was attacked at school, family says

KENDALL, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl allegedly told a teacher she was being bullied at Miami Killian High School in Kendall a day before she was attacked by a group of girls.

The attack happened Thursday in the lunchroom of the high school at 10655 SW 97th Ave.

Video posted on social media shows a group of teens surrounding the girl, with one teen pouring milk over the student's head before they all start to attack her.

Authorities were said to have spoken to the girls who attacked the teen ahead of the incident, but they carried out the attack anyway.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson said: "School administrators and security officers quickly intervened to de-escalate the situation. Sadly, the core values of respect and restraint we work so hard to instill in our students were lacking in this case. As a result, five students face charges and will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct."

The teens involved in the attack are expected to appear in court in the coming days, where they will learn what charges they face.



