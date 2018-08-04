Third rabid raccoon found in Kendall, prompting alert

KENDALL, Fla. - Miami-Dade County health officials have extended a rabies alert for another 60 days after tests showed that a third raccoon in the Kendall area had tested positive for the virus.

County health officials found rabid raccoons in the same area in May and June.

The alert includes the following areas:

Southwest 152nd Street to the north

Southwest 187th Street to the south

Southwest 117th Avenue to the east

Southwest 137th Avenue to the west

Health officials warned residents to secure their garbage cans and not to feed wild animals. Residents should also keep their pets under close watch to prevent contact with wild animals.

Raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes are frequent carriers of the virus.

Health officials said they are working with the county to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the rabid raccoon.

