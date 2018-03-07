Woman killed, man injured in Kendall shooting

KENDALL, Fla. - Two people drove themselves to South Miami Hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were shot in Kendall, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened in the Village at Dadeland apartment complex at 7530 SW 82nd St.

Police said one victim was shot in the head, and the other was shot in the neck.

Police said a woman in her 20s was transferred to Jackson South Community Hospital, where she died. A man, also in his 20s, was not transferred. Authorities said he is stable.

Police said a man who matched the description of the gunman was taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

