2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Key Biscayne, authorities say

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Key Biscayne, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 250 Crandon Blvd.

Miami Fire Rescue crews are at the scene, but no one has yet been transported to a hospital.

NBC 6 reported that its anchor, Johnny Archer, and photojournalist Shane Walker were injured in the crash.

Walker was taken to a nearby hospital. NBC 6 reported that Archer was also injured, but didn't go to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene. It's unclear whether they will be cited.

No other details were immediately released.

