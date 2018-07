KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - A landscaping worker was shocked by a power line in Key Biscayne on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon at 524 Hampton Lane.

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue officials said the 30-year-old worker was shocked when he touched a power line.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.



