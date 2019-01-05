Seductresses with appetite for Rolex watches start 2019 with new victims

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Men may want to think twice before getting into a vehicle with a woman they have just met, or taking a drink from their cup. But that's what recently happened to two men who woke up after a night of dancing at Key Biscayne Beach Club without their watches.

They told police officers they believed two sensual seductresses were responsible. Police identified them as Shakelia Wilson, 36, and Destina Byrd, 23. Records show they both have a lengthy criminal record.

Detectives said Wilson and Byrd, who is pregnant, met the two men on South Beach, drugged them and made away with both of their Rolex watches, which were valued at close to $30,000, two iPhones and several credit cards.

A prosecutor in court said Wilson and Byrd were persistent in getting the two men to drink beer. The men told detectives they eventually chugged their beers and within minutes passed out. One moment they were dancing at Key Biscayne Beach Club, and the next they were waking up at a beach park.

Detectives said Wilson and Byrd have an insatiable appetite for Rolex watches and credit cards. Wilson was arrested in May when she was accused of walking into a hotel room and stealing credit cards and other items valued at $20,000 as occupants were sleeping.

Surveillance video shows Wilson at a nearby CVS trying to use the stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise valued at more than $1,000. The transaction was declined.

Byrd was back in court on New Year's Day, after she was arrested on accusations that she drugged a South Beach tourist from New York and stole his $15,000 Rolex watch and piled up charges of more than $5,000 in his stolen credit cards.

Miami-Dade County court records show Wilson was charged with resisting arrest without violence in 2001 and prostitution in 2007. In 2016, she was charged with cocaine possession, grand theft and robbery. Last year, she was charged with three counts of burglary and grand theft.

Wilson started this year facing two cases. In the incident involving the two men, she faces charges if grand theft and poisoning. In the incident at the South Beach hotel room, she faces three felony charges --burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and credit card fraud.

Miami-Dade County court records show Byrd was charged with disorderly conduct in 2016, battery in 2017 and piled up four grand theft charges and a poisoning charge last year. She started this year with one charge of grand theft.

