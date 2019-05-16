Law enforcement personnel trains for active shooter situation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement personnel from several agencies trained Wednesday for an active shooter at Port Everglades in Broward County.

The re-enactment of an attack at Terminal 19 included actors who pretended to be hostages and wounded civilians.

Broward Sheriff's Officer Major Steve Robson said the participants are forced to improvise during the re-enactment.

"It's going to truly test them, how they will respond," Robson said.

It was just one of many drills that are part of Operation Heat Shield III conducted by law enforcement all over South Florida. The end of the mock hostage situation was at the Bridge Prep Academy in Miami-Dade County.

