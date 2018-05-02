Zachary Cruz's constitutional rights were violated, legal aid group says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A nonprofit legal aid group plans to file a lawsuit against Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and other county officials, claiming they have violated the constitutional rights of the brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Zachary Cruz, 18, has had several run-ins with the law since his brother confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a mass shooting on Valentine Day. After the shooting, Cruz visited the Stoneman Douglas campus in Parkland several times, eventually leading to trespassing charges.

Cruz was arrested this week for violating the terms of his parole. Authorities said he was driving a car without a license and found within 25 feet of a school. He is still in custody.

Nexus Services Inc. said Cruz has been unfairly treated because of his brother's actions. Cruz was held in jail for several days after he was arrested on March 19.

"After he posted his $25 bail, authorities conspired to hold him in custody, reset his bond to an excessive $500,000, and then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility," Nexus Services said in a statement.

Prosecutors argued for the higher bail for a number of reasons. They said they became concerned after learning Cruz mentioned his brother's notoriety and the pair discussed a "fan club" that could attract girls. Cruz was given a mental health evaluation and authorities also searched his home for weapons under a new law passed after the mass shooting. No weapons were found.

The group alleges that Cruz was harassed and intimidated by guards while he was held at the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. Cruz was also subjected to sleep deprivation tactics and had to wear a restraint vest at all times, the group said.

"Given the impossibly high bail, coupled with dehumanizing treatment in jail, Cruz was ultimately and unjustly forced to accept a guilty plea, just to escape the horrors of custody in the Broward main jail facility," the group said.

The group plans to hold a news conference Thursday at the Broward County Justice Center in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the lawsuit.

