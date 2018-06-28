Lightning strike barely misses Florida police officer

APOPKA, Fla. - Video caught a Florida police officer who barely missed being struck by lightning Tuesday.

The Apopka Police Department officer was getting into his vehicle in the parking lot around 8:30 p.m. when the lightning strike knocked out power to headquarters.

In the security camera video, the canine officer can be seen ducking at the sound as the lightning struck just feet away.

Firefighters responded to the police department after a haze was seen inside the building, but no damage or fire was located.

The officer was unharmed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.