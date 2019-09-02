List of evacuation shelters open in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the state of Florida has opened 38 general shelters and 11 special needs shelters. More shelters may open if necessary. For a list of potential shelters that may open, visit the Shelter Information Index and choose a county. Those with special needs must call ahead to arrange shelter assistance. Click here for information.

Here is the list of shelters currently open:

Indian Ridge Middle School, 1355 S Nob Hill Rd, Davie

Sheridan Technical (Sunset), 3775 SW 16th St, Fort Lauderdale

McNicol Middle School, 1602 S 27th Ave, Hollywood

Westglades Middle School, 11000 Holmberg Rd, Parkland

Brevard County Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 US Hwy 1, Cocoa

Quest Elementary School, 8751 Trafford Dr, Melbourne

Sherwood Elementary, 2541 Post Rd, Melbourne

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne

South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave, Micco

Palm Bay Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd. NW, Palm Bay

Bayside High School, 1901 DeGroodt, Palm Bay

Port St. John Community Center, 6650 Corto Rd, Port St. John

Ralph Williams Elementary School, 1700 Clubhouse Dr, Rockledge

Apollo Elementary, 3085 Knox McRae Dr. , Titusville

Manatee Elementary, 3425 Viera Blvd, Viera

Viera Regional Park, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera

Max K. Rodes Park Elementary School,3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne Hendry County Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston

Clewiston High School, 1501 S. Francisco Street, Clewiston

La Belle Middle School, 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle

West Glades School, 2586 County Road 731, Labelle Martin County Warfield Elementary, 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown

Jensen Beach High School, 2875 NW Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach

Hidden Oaks Middle School, 2801 SW Martin Hwy, Palm City

Anderson Middle School, 7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive, Stuart

Port Salerno Elementary, 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart

Willoughby Learning Center, 5150 SW Willoughby Blvd, Stuart Okeechobee County Okeechobee Public Works Building, 804 NW 2nd Street , Okeechobee

Okeechobee South Elementary School, 2468 SW 7th Ave, Okeechobee Orange County Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee

Cypress Creek High School ,1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando

Discovery Middle School, 601 Woodbury Road Gym, Orlando

East River High School, 650 East River Falcons Way, Orlando

Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando

University High School, 2450 Cougar Way, Orlando

Freedom High School, 2500 Taft Vineland Road, Orlando

Freedom Middle School, 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road, Orlando

Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoosee Road, Orlando Palm Beach County Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W. Canal Street, Belle Glade

Atlantic Community High School, 2455 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter

Park Vista Community High School, 7900 South Jog Road, Lake Worth

West Boynton Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd,., Lake Worth

Pahokee Middle-Senior High School, 850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Forest Hill High School, 6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach

South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach St. Lucie County Fenn Center SNS, 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce

Lakewood Park Elementary, 7800 Indrio Rd, Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce Central High School, 4101 S 25th St, Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce Westwood High School, 1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce

Treasure Coast High School, 1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St. Lucie

