List of evacuation shelters open in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the state of Florida has opened 38 general shelters and 11 special needs shelters. More shelters may open if necessary. For a list of potential shelters that may open, visit the Shelter Information Index and choose a county. Those with special needs must call ahead to arrange shelter assistance. Click here for information.
Here is the list of shelters currently open:
Broward County
Indian Ridge Middle School, 1355 S Nob Hill Rd, Davie
Sheridan Technical (Sunset), 3775 SW 16th St, Fort Lauderdale
McNicol Middle School, 1602 S 27th Ave, Hollywood
Westglades Middle School, 11000 Holmberg Rd, Parkland
Brevard County
Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 US Hwy 1, Cocoa Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston Warfield Elementary, 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown Okeechobee Public Works Building, 804 NW 2nd Street , Okeechobee Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W. Canal Street, Belle Glade Fenn Center SNS, 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce
Quest Elementary School, 8751 Trafford Dr, Melbourne
Sherwood Elementary, 2541 Post Rd, Melbourne
Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne
South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave, Micco
Palm Bay Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd. NW, Palm Bay
Bayside High School, 1901 DeGroodt, Palm Bay
Port St. John Community Center, 6650 Corto Rd, Port St. John
Ralph Williams Elementary School, 1700 Clubhouse Dr, Rockledge
Apollo Elementary, 3085 Knox McRae Dr. , Titusville
Manatee Elementary, 3425 Viera Blvd, Viera
Viera Regional Park, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera
Max K. Rodes Park Elementary School,3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne
Hendry County
Clewiston High School, 1501 S. Francisco Street, Clewiston
La Belle Middle School, 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle
West Glades School, 2586 County Road 731, Labelle
Martin County
Jensen Beach High School, 2875 NW Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach
Hidden Oaks Middle School, 2801 SW Martin Hwy, Palm City
Anderson Middle School, 7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive, Stuart
Port Salerno Elementary, 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart
Willoughby Learning Center, 5150 SW Willoughby Blvd, Stuart
Okeechobee County
Okeechobee South Elementary School, 2468 SW 7th Ave, Okeechobee
Orange County
Cypress Creek High School ,1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando
Discovery Middle School, 601 Woodbury Road Gym, Orlando
East River High School, 650 East River Falcons Way, Orlando
Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando
University High School, 2450 Cougar Way, Orlando
Freedom High School, 2500 Taft Vineland Road, Orlando
Freedom Middle School, 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road, Orlando
Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoosee Road, Orlando
Palm Beach County
Atlantic Community High School, 2455 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter
Park Vista Community High School, 7900 South Jog Road, Lake Worth
West Boynton Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd,., Lake Worth
Pahokee Middle-Senior High School, 850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee
Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach
Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
Forest Hill High School, 6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach
South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County
Lakewood Park Elementary, 7800 Indrio Rd, Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Central High School, 4101 S 25th St, Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Westwood High School, 1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast High School, 1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St. Lucie
