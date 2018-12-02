Lone remaining hurricane shelter closes in Florida county

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The lone remaining hurricane shelter in a coastal Florida county is closing.

The Panama City News Herald reported that authorities on Friday closed down the shelter located in Bay County.

Hurricane Michael ripped through the region more than seven weeks ago. The storm is being blamed for at least 43 deaths in Florida, most of them in Bay County.

In the aftermath Arnold High School was home to more than 720 people displaced by the fury of the killer storm. The site included a feeding tent as well as trailers for laundry and restroom services.

The newspaper reported that at the time of its closing that three people were still at the location. Many people who had left the shelter were forced to obtain housing outside of Bay County.

