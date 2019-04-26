Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez speaks about bill to allow drug imports from Canada, other issues

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The cost of your prescription drugs could drop if Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way and the state Legislature makes it legal to import drugs from Canada.

That's one of several major bills heading toward a final vote in Tallahassee, but lawmakers have just one week left to finish their work.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, who is a rising star in the Republican Party and the governor's go-to advisor on legislative issues, such as importing drugs from Canada, spoke to Local 10 News on Friday about the issue and others.

"Obviously, Canada has specific restrictions and very tight standards, similar to what we have here in the United States. And so, we would ensure that those standards are met. We would ensure that the process of importing those drugs would be safe, would be effective and actually bring tremendous savings to Floridians," Nunez said.

The state Legislature is scheduled to adjourn next Friday, but the Senate has yet to schedule a hearing for former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who is fighting to get reinstated as sheriff.

"I don't know if we'll call a special session to address that. Obviously, we'll review it and see what authority we have to do so for that particular case. But, you know, we're eager for the Senate to take action," Nunez said.

On Friday, the Senate was holding a leisurely debate on voter registration. The House of Representatives had already voted to outlaw sanctuary cities.

"Why do we need to declare sanctuary cities illegal in Florida since the Department of Justice says we don't have any sanctuary cities?" Local 10's Michael Putney asked.

"When we have individuals that are here illegally and they have committed crimes against residents of our communities, he wants to make sure we're cooperating with the federal government if there are deportation orders and making sure that those people do not get released into communities," Nunez said.

The governor is also behind a new school voucher program for low-income children who could attend private, religious schools at taxpayers' expense.

"No one is forcing those parents to a religious school. No one is forcing those parents to take them out of the public school setting. We're just making sure that the playing field is level," Nunez said.

On Friday afternoon, the Senate passed the bill that outlaws sanctuary cities. Farmers in South Florida said they are now worried about having enough laborers to harvest their crops.

Although lawmakers are scheduled to call it quits next Friday, they may have to come back later to hold the hearing for Israel.



