Man accused of molesting teenage girl in bed

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage girl was sleeping when Terry Johnson hugged her and touched her, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl shouted "get off of me," and was able to get away to tell her mother Johnson, 33, had sexually molested her, according to deputies.

Her mother contacted authorities and deputies arrested him on Sunday. Prosecutors charged him with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 16 and 12.

