Man eats sandwich, drinks milk from carton during Florida cafe burglary

SARASOTA, Fla. - Milk -- it does a body good. Not convinced? Just ask the man who took a break from burglarizing a Florida café to eat a sandwich and drink some milk.

The burglary occurred early in the morning Oct. 23 at a café at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

Sarasota police released surveillance video Wednesday showing the man rummaging through the café's cooler. He could be seen unwrapping and eating a sandwich and later opening a jug of milk, drinking out of the carton.

Once he was done snacking, the man opened the cash register, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Sarasota police were asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 941-364-7326.

