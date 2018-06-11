Man holds children hostage after shooting Orlando police officer, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police said a standoff continues in Orlando, where a man suspected of battering his girlfriend and wounding a police officer late Sunday has barricaded himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said a woman left the apartment late Sunday and alerted officers to the assault.

Officers then went to apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park and exchanged gunfire with the man.

Mina said they don't know if the man was shot.

A witness describes hearing shots fired and seeing an officer being taken away with a neck wound.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Mina said the officer will survive, and the safety of the four children is their main concern.

